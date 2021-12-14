Tyler Freiner, senior, Timberland

Signed with the University of Missouri. Ran to six top-10 finishes, including a victory in the always-tough Forest Park Festival Green Division in a field that included eventual Class 5 champ Andrew Hauser of Rock Bridge. Freiner posted a personal-best time of 15:25.3 in the Gans Creek Classic and later ran to a 10th-place finish in the Class 5 state championship meet on the same 5-kilometer course for his second consecutive all-state performance.