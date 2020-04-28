Tyler Gillam, Festus
Tyler Gillam, Festus

Graduation year: 2015

Became Festus' second individual state champion in 2013 when he won the Class 3 title in 15:57.48, the 19th-fastest state performance of the decade for an area runner at Oak Hills. Gillam also had the area's 21st-fastest time of the decade as a senior a year later, when he finished third in 15:59.03 to help the Tigers to a dominant Class 3 team championship performance. Along with a 21st-place finish as a sophomore in 2012, Gillam had three all-state finishes. He competed in two cross country seasons for the University of Missouri.

Sports