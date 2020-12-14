 Skip to main content
Tyler Guthrie, senior, Father McGivney
Signed with SIU Edwardsville. Season-best time of 14:53.80 ranked third in the area on a 3-mile course. Five victories included the Class 1A Carlinville Regional and Madison County small school meet. Also runner-up in four meets, including the Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional. Fourth at Granite City Invitational against a field that included area’s best from Illinois. Second team All-Metro selection last season.

