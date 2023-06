O’Keefe had a solid final season on the links for the Explorers. He captured medalist honors at the Hickory Stick Invitational and the Madison County Tournament (small schools division) and runner-up finishes at the Crusader Invitational, All-Catholic Schools Tourney and the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional. He also was fourth at the Alton Tee-Off Classic and 10th at the Effingham Sectional before a tie for 30th at the Class 1A state tournament.