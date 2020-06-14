All-Decade boys golf spotlight: Edwardsville's Hemings made area proud with state championship

The feat not only helped the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the team standings, but it served as a shot in the arm for the southern half of the state, which had long been dominated by Chicago-area players.

Hemings still remembers almost every shot of the history-making round that helped him earn Post-Dispatch boys golfer of the decade honors.

“One of those days where everything goes right for you,” he said.

He also laughed at the reason for his information blackout.

A year earlier, he was on the move at the state tournament, climbing up to third place as he made the turn in the final round. His grandfather, Bud, walked up to him during a break to tell him that he had worked his way into position to make a run for the championship.

Hemings promptly recorded a pair of double-bogeys on the way to a 17th-place finish.

“He wasn’t going to let that happen again,” said Justin’s father, Paul, who was among the large family support group in attendance. “He wanted to just concentrate shot by shot. It turned out to work out just the way he wanted.”