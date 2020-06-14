You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
All-Decade boys golf spotlight: Edwardsville's Hemings made area proud with state championship
0 comments

All-Decade boys golf spotlight: Edwardsville's Hemings made area proud with state championship

From the All-Decade boys golf series
Subscribe for $1 a month

Justin Hemings didn’t want to know.

The Edwardsville High senior golfer played the final round of the Class 3A state championship in 2015 with limited information.

“I made up my mind just to get out there, do my best and whatever happened would happen,” Hemings recalled. “I didn’t want to know where I stood or how anyone else was doing.”

That game plan made for a memorable finish.

On the 18th hole, Hemings, who felt he was playing well — but not sure how well — hit a wedge shot from 125 yards out to within one foot of the pin during the two-day affair at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

As the lanky lefthander approached the green, chants began to ring out from a larger-than-usual gallery.

“State champ! State Champ!” he heard.

That’s when reality hit.

“Up until then, I had no idea,” he said. “Everyone else knew where I stood, but I definitely didn’t.”

Edwardsville's Justin Hemings

Edwardsville 2015 graduate Justin Hemings shows off his state championship sign while practicing his putting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Legends Country Club in Eureka, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Hemings completed the tournament with a 1-over-par 145 to become the first local player to grab Illinois large-school medalist honors since Phil Caravia from Belleville West won the crown in 1995.

The feat not only helped the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the team standings, but it served as a shot in the arm for the southern half of the state, which had long been dominated by Chicago-area players.

Hemings still remembers almost every shot of the history-making round that helped him earn Post-Dispatch boys golfer of the decade honors.

“One of those days where everything goes right for you,” he said.

He also laughed at the reason for his information blackout.

A year earlier, he was on the move at the state tournament, climbing up to third place as he made the turn in the final round. His grandfather, Bud, walked up to him during a break to tell him that he had worked his way into position to make a run for the championship.

Hemings promptly recorded a pair of double-bogeys on the way to a 17th-place finish.

“He wasn’t going to let that happen again,” said Justin’s father, Paul, who was among the large family support group in attendance. “He wanted to just concentrate shot by shot. It turned out to work out just the way he wanted.”

Hemings’ state crown capped off a near-perfect senior season. He won three tournaments and fired an eye-popping 7-under 65 at the prestigious regular season Champaign Invitational, which was played at the University of Illinois Orange Course.

But his performance at the biggest tournament of his life was a near masterpiece. Despite temperatures in the 40s and winds gusting up to 25 mph, Hemings rallied to shave three shots off his first-round score of 74. He was tied for third entering the final round and finished two strokes ahead of Ethan Farnam of Crystal Lake.

“I just kind of got hot and started playing better and better,” Hemings said. “As the season went along, I realized if I played up to my capabilities, I would have a shot.”

2015 Southwestern Conference boys golf (7).jpg

Edwardsville High golfer Justin Hemings walks up the hill to the first hole Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, at Stonewolf during the Southwestern Conference boys golf tournament. Paul Baillargeon | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com;

Hemings, the 2016 Post-Dispatch All-Metro golfer of the year, seemed to thrive under the pressure of the state tournament. His coach at the time, Dene Schickedanz, said Hemings simply willed himself to the top spot.

“I know it’s a cliche, but intestinal fortitude and a will to win were what got him through it,” Schickedanz said after the round. “He physically went out and won it. He wanted it.”

Hemings made a major decision prior to his senior campaign. He started taking lessons from Bob Tays, the PGA director of instruction at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison. Hemings felt he needed a few tweaks to lift his game to the next level.

The move paid immediate dividends as Hemings rolled into the high school season off the momentum of a strong summer performance.

“I felt like I could do it on my own,” Hemings said. “But there were a couple points that Bob gave me that I never would have figured out.

"It made a difference.”

Tays, who still teaches at Gateway National, said he simply made a couple minor adjustments to Hemings’ already strong game.

“With a player of that talent, you have to be careful not to be too complicated and take away their instincts,” Tays said. “We changed a few things. But I could tell right off that he had the ability to be something special.”

Hemings grew up on Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. He won his first tournament while in seventh grade.

“The talent was always there," Tays said.

Justin Hemings, Edwardsville golf

Justin Hemings of Edwardsville, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys golfer of the year, poses for a portrait on Friday, June 10, 2016 at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Hemings went on to play college golf at Northern Illinois University and SIU Edwardsville. He recently graduated with a degree in finance.

For now, Hemings has put competitive golf aside to focus on his career.

But he still carries found memories of the sport, including that amazing Saturday in Bloomington when everything came together.

“It’s something I’m proud of, something not many people can say they did,” he said.

ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM

ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM

ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports