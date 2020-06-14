All-Decade boys golf spotlight: Edwardsville's Hemings made area proud with state championship

Justin Hemings didn’t want to know.
The Edwardsville High senior golfer played the final round of the Class 3A state championship in 2015 with limited information.
“I made up my mind just to get out there, do my best and whatever happened would happen,” Hemings recalled. “I didn’t want to know where I stood or how anyone else was doing.”
That game plan made for a memorable finish.
On the 18th hole, Hemings, who felt he was playing well — but not sure how well — hit a wedge shot from 125 yards out to within one foot of the pin during the two-day affair at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
As the lanky lefthander approached the green, chants began to ring out from a larger-than-usual gallery.
“State champ! State Champ!” he heard.
That’s when reality hit.
“Up until then, I had no idea,” he said. “Everyone else knew where I stood, but I definitely didn’t.”
Hemings completed the tournament with a 1-over-par 145 to become the first local player to grab Illinois large-school medalist honors since Phil Caravia from Belleville West won the crown in 1995.
The feat not only helped the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the team standings, but it served as a shot in the arm for the southern half of the state, which had long been dominated by Chicago-area players.
Hemings still remembers almost every shot of the history-making round that helped him earn Post-Dispatch boys golfer of the decade honors.
“One of those days where everything goes right for you,” he said.
He also laughed at the reason for his information blackout.
A year earlier, he was on the move at the state tournament, climbing up to third place as he made the turn in the final round. His grandfather, Bud, walked up to him during a break to tell him that he had worked his way into position to make a run for the championship.
Hemings promptly recorded a pair of double-bogeys on the way to a 17th-place finish.
“He wasn’t going to let that happen again,” said Justin’s father, Paul, who was among the large family support group in attendance. “He wanted to just concentrate shot by shot. It turned out to work out just the way he wanted.”
Hemings’ state crown capped off a near-perfect senior season. He won three tournaments and fired an eye-popping 7-under 65 at the prestigious regular season Champaign Invitational, which was played at the University of Illinois Orange Course.
But his performance at the biggest tournament of his life was a near masterpiece. Despite temperatures in the 40s and winds gusting up to 25 mph, Hemings rallied to shave three shots off his first-round score of 74. He was tied for third entering the final round and finished two strokes ahead of Ethan Farnam of Crystal Lake.
“I just kind of got hot and started playing better and better,” Hemings said. “As the season went along, I realized if I played up to my capabilities, I would have a shot.”
Hemings, the 2016 Post-Dispatch All-Metro golfer of the year, seemed to thrive under the pressure of the state tournament. His coach at the time, Dene Schickedanz, said Hemings simply willed himself to the top spot.
“I know it’s a cliche, but intestinal fortitude and a will to win were what got him through it,” Schickedanz said after the round. “He physically went out and won it. He wanted it.”
Hemings made a major decision prior to his senior campaign. He started taking lessons from Bob Tays, the PGA director of instruction at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison. Hemings felt he needed a few tweaks to lift his game to the next level.
The move paid immediate dividends as Hemings rolled into the high school season off the momentum of a strong summer performance.
“I felt like I could do it on my own,” Hemings said. “But there were a couple points that Bob gave me that I never would have figured out.
"It made a difference.”
Tays, who still teaches at Gateway National, said he simply made a couple minor adjustments to Hemings’ already strong game.
“With a player of that talent, you have to be careful not to be too complicated and take away their instincts,” Tays said. “We changed a few things. But I could tell right off that he had the ability to be something special.”
Hemings grew up on Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. He won his first tournament while in seventh grade.
“The talent was always there," Tays said.
Hemings went on to play college golf at Northern Illinois University and SIU Edwardsville. He recently graduated with a degree in finance.
For now, Hemings has put competitive golf aside to focus on his career.
But he still carries found memories of the sport, including that amazing Saturday in Bloomington when everything came together.
“It’s something I’m proud of, something not many people can say they did,” he said.
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Golfer of the decade: Justin Hemings, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2016
Captured the Class 3A individual championship in 2015, becoming the first from his school to grab the top honor. He became the first area player to win the large school crown since Phil Caravia did the trick for Belleville West in 1995. Hemings captured the Champaign Invitational with a career-best 7-under-par 65 leading up to state.
Max Kreikemeier, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2019
A four-time all-state performer, Kreikemeier capped off a consistent career in 2019 with a third-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament. He tied for medalist honors at the sectional tournament as a senior and also fired a 3-under-par 69 to win the Bulldog Battle that year. He is current playing at Missouri State University.
Michael O'Keefe, MICDS
Graduation year: 2016
Tied for medalist honors in the Class 3 state tournament as both a junior and senior. Charged back from five stokes down to grab a share of the crown with a 3-over-par 147 at Silo Ridge in Bolivar in 2015. Helped Rams win the Class 3 team championship in 2016.
Mitch Rutledge, Whitfield
Graduation year: 2012
Won individual Class 2 state titles in 2011 and 2012 and helped the Warriors to three successive team championships (2010, 2011, 2012). Placed second at state as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore. The 2012 All-Metro golfer of the year, Rutledge went on to a successful four-year career at Michigan State.
Ben Tyrrell, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2018
The 2018 golfer of the year and a two-time first-team selection, Tyrrell recorded a hole-in-one at the 2017 state tournament on the way to a third-place finish. It was the 13th ace in state tournament history. A four-year standout, Tyrrell helped the Tigers to a sixth-place team finish at state as a junior with a seventh-place individual effort. Played one season at Illinois State and has transferred to play for SIU Edwardsville.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Brad Carpenter, Washington
Graduation year: 2014
Grabbed the Class 4 state crown as a senior. Fired an impressive 67 in winning the district tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Labadie. Played four seasons at Missouri State, finishing fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament as a senior in 2019.
Zach Shirley, Lutheran South
Graduation year: 2019
A two-time, first-team All-Metro selection, Shirley earned all-state honors all four years and finished with a career-best third-place performance in the Class 3 state tournament as a senior. Earned five top-10 finishes as a freshman at Lyon College, including one victory.
Joe Terschluse, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2017
Shot successive rounds of 73 to win the Class 4 state title in 2017. A four-time state qualifier, he closed his career with a flourish, recording birdies on four of his first five holes to capture the district crown before finishing second in the sectional tournament.
Sean Weber, Barat
Graduation year: 2015
Won the Class 1 individual championship in 2015 with a six-stroke victory. Finished second at state as a junior and sophomore.
Justin Wrozier, Lutheran St. Charles
Graduation year: 2013
Won the 2013 Class 3 individual championship by 10 strokes and helped Cougars to the team title, as well. Played four seasons at Maryville and was on the program's first NCAA Division II regional-qualifying team in 2017.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Kolten Bauer, Alton Marquette
Graduation year: 2019
Won the Prairie State Conference crown his senior season and placed sixth in Class 1A state tournament as junior. Played in five events last season for Parkland College.
Zach Gollwitzer, Marquette
Graduation year: 2013
A two-time first-team All-Metro choice in 2012 and 2013, Gollwitzer posted a 73 scoring average as a senior in helping the Mustangs to a 9-0 record in dual matches. Went on to a successful career at the University of Akron.
Frankie Thomas, Marquette
Graduation year: 2016
Finished tied for second as a junior and fourth during his senior campaign in the Class 4 state tournament as part of four all-state finishes. Went on to standout career at SIU Carbondale with a career stroke average that ranks ninth in program history.
Peter Weaver, Priory
Graduation year: 2020
Placed second in the Class 3 state tournament in 2018 and helped the Rebels to the team championship. Finished ninth at state as a freshman. Signed with Villanova.
Mike Wootten, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2012
Won the Class 4 state championship in 2011 and claimed three district championships. Played at both Central Missouri and the University of Missouri.
