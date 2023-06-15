Trey Rusthoven wasn't happy with how the 2022 Class 4 boys golf state tournament went for him.

Matching rounds of 3-over-par 75 left him with a two-day total of 6-over 150 and in a tie for fourth place, six shots behind the winner.

“I was (angry) after last year,” said Rusthoven, a recent Fort Zumwalt East graduate. “I played OK at state, but my only high last year was when I won districts. So I knew this year had to be better.”

And it was.

Rusthoven had a spectacular final season of high school golf, capping it off with a selection as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys golfer of the year.

“I don't think you could have chosen a better man for the spot,” Lions junior teammate Aidan Steinmetz said. “He works his butt off day in and day out, and he deserves it more than anybody else in the world.”

Zumwalt East coach Rob Hawkins echoed those sentiments about his standout golfer.

“It's a great honor for him,” Hawkins said. “Couldn't be more deserving. He put in a ton of work. Just a phenomenal kid.”

After another strong and busy offseason that featured play in many big junior tournaments, Rusthoven went to work right off the bat this spring with a tie for the White Division medalist spot at the season-opening Bogey Hills Invitational.

He kept the stellar run up with a tie for third at the Bulldog Battle and a fight through an injury for a sixth-place tie at the Lake Forest Challenge.

All the while, Rusthoven would capture the top spot at each of Zumwalt East's conference duals, snatching up every point needed to claim GAC Central player of the year honors.

“Securing that conference player of the year was one of my big goals because last year it was stolen from me,” said Rusthoven, who tied Liberty freshman Cole Packingham for the top spot at the GAC Central Tournament. “So my big goal was to win every single point that I could to lock up that conference player of the year, and I did that. I think that was one of my biggest accomplishments.”

It was all part of what Rusthoven dubbed a “leave no doubt kind of year” that ended up seeing the consistency he had been craving.

“He has no weaknesses in his game. That's the key,” Hawkins said. “The best part of his game is probably his mental game. When I watch him play, I can't tell if he's playing good or playing bad. He's just always going to be on that same level.”

This season also saw Rusthoven continue his strong leadership role with everyone on the Lions' roster, most notably working with Steinmetz to help mold him into a solid No. 2 player in the Zumwalt East lineup.

“Him taking me under his wing has been a really big privilege for me with him having so much knowledge and me only starting out three years ago,” Steinmetz said. “He's been just as good as any teacher I think I could have ever had.”

After a spectacular run through tournament and conference play, Rusthoven saved some his best golf for last with a memorable postseason.

He fired a sizzling 6-under 65 at the Golf Club of Wentzville to win the Class 4 District 2 championship by six strokes.

“That was my best high school round ever,” Rusthoven said. “But I kind of knew right away after I holed out on the first hole (with an eagle). It was a great way to start off the round. After that, I put my foot on the pedal and kept going. I had a ton of confidence going into state.”

That momentum was on full display in the first round of the Class 4 state tourney at Sedalia Country Club when he carded a 1-under 69 to tie for the lead after the first day.

Rusthoven couldn't quite keep up the momentum in the final round with a 4-over 74 to finish with a two-day total of 3-over 143 for a third-place finish.

“I was minus 1 with three bogeys (in the first round), so it should have been another minus 4 or minus 5. I had confidence going into the second day but just didn't close it out,” he said. “Sometimes it just goes like that. I've learned throughout all my years doing this that it's hard to win when you're the leader and you're in the final group. Unless you're Tiger (Woods) or someone, there's always that pressure that's hard to deal with when you're in that final group. It just takes time to learn how to win.”

Despite the second-round state setback, Rusthoven chose to see all the positive things his final season brought.

“After that second day, I was disappointed for a little bit,” he said. “But I looked back at it and there's not a lot of negatives from this season, and that's all you can ask for.”

Rusthoven will now move on to play college golf at Central Michigan University, leaving his young charges to move forth and lead the Lions.

“I know those guys have already been putting in work and playing together. So, it's like, 'Dang, I'm not there now,' ” he said. “But that's how it works. I'll always keep an eye on them and reach out if I need to. I love them. Those are my guys.”

His guys won't soon forget the impact Rusthoven had on them and the program.

“Golf at Zumwalt East will be a lot different without Trey,” Steinmetz said. “But we know he'll always be there and no one will ever forget him because he's done so many things for the team and the school as a whole.”

2023 All-Metro boys golf first team Max Bruening, senior, Althoff A third-team All-Metro selection last season, Bruening had a strong final high school season in the fall. He claimed medalist honors at the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional and tied for ninth at the Waterloo Sectional before carding the best state finish by any Metro East golfer this season with a tie for 13th place. Bruening also posted wins in the Mascoutah Invitational, the O'Fallon Panther Classic, the All-Catholic Schools Tournament, the St. Clair County Tournament and the Alton Tee-Off Classic. Bruening has signed to play at SIU Edwardsville. John Guerra, senior, Chaminade A repeat All-Metro first-team selection, Guerra ended a strong high school career on a high note with an all-state tie for ninth place while helping the Red Devils to their second Class 5 team championship in three seasons. He also posted a pair of top-five showings at the Webster Cup (tie for third) and the Bantle Memorial Tournament (fourth) and another top-10 outing at the Class 5 District 1 tourney. Ian Hollander, senior, St. Charles West Hollander notched his third successive all-state showing this spring, posting a lower score each time, topped by a 5-over 149 at this year's Class 3 state tournament, capped off by an even-par 72 in the final round. He also captured medalist honors at both the GAC North Tournament and the Bogey Hills Invitational White Division, carded a runner-up finish in the Red Division of the Warrenton Invitational and tied for third at the Class 3 District 2 tourney. Hollander has signed to play at Eastern Illinois. Trigg Lindahl, junior, Hermann Lindahl followed a Class 2 individual championship as a sophomore with a fourth-place state tournament finish this season, matching his first-round total of a year ago with a 70. The All-Metro second-team selection a year ago posted a sizzling 6-under-par 66 to win the Class 2 District 2 tourney by eight strokes. Lindahl also tied for the top spot at the Union Tournament. Cole Wiese, senior, Vianney Wiese had a strong final season for the Golden Griffins this spring. He carded second-place finishes at both the Webster Cup and the Lake Forest Challenge and also posted a trio of ninth-place ties at the Bulldog Battle, the Class 5 District 1 tournament and the Class 5 state tournament. Wiese will play next season at Central Methodist. Harrison Zipfel, freshman, SLUH Burst on to the high school golf scene with a spectacular rookie campaign. He tied for eighth at SLUH's Bantle Memorial Tournament before posting a sizzling 5-under-par 67 to win the Bulldog Battle. Zipfel continued his strong run into the postseason with a tie for second place at the Class 5 District 2 tourney and a first-round 3-under 69 that culminated in a sixth-place finish at the Class 5 state tourney.

2023 All-Metro boys golf second team Harper Ackermann, sophomore, CBC An All-Metro third-team selection a year ago, Ackermann followed it up with a strong sophomore campaign this season. He tied for fourth place at the Lake Forest Challenge and fashioned matching fifth-place ties at the Class 5 District 1 Tournament and the Bulldog Battle. Ackermann capped his spring with an 11th-place tie at the Class 5 state tourney, making the all-state cut by one stroke after missing it by just one last season. Parker Bruening, junior, Althoff Bruening had a strong regular season for the Crusaders with runner-up finishes at the South Seven Conference Tournament, the Alton Tee-Off Classic and the Mascoutah Invitational. He also finished tied for third at the St. Clair County Tournament and the Crusader Invitational and came in third all alone at the O'Fallon Panther Classic and fourth at the All-Catholic Schools Tournament. He capped it with a runner-up finish at the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional, an eighth-place showing at the Waterloo Sectional and a tie for 30th at the Class 2A state tourney. Bubba Chapman, junior, Chaminade Chapman was dangerously close to missing the state cut in heartbreaking fashion for the second successive season but barely made the cut at the Class 5 District 1 tournament and parlayed that momentum into a spectacular two-day total of 2-under-par 142 to finish tied for the top spot at the Class 5 state tourney, all the while helping the Red Devils to their second state team title in three seasons. His best regular-season showing came in a fifth-place tie at the Bantle Memorial Tournament. Savyasaachi Kandula, sophomore, Parkway West Kandula had a strong second season to help the Longhorns win a district team championship for the first time in 22 years. Kandula finished fourth at the Class 4 District 1 Tournament and tied for fifth at the Class 4 state tourney. Kandula's top regular-season showing was a tie for 16th place at the Webster Cup. Aidan O’Keefe, senior, Alton Marquette O’Keefe had a solid final season on the links for the Explorers. He captured medalist honors at the Hickory Stick Invitational and the Madison County Tournament (small schools division) and runner-up finishes at the Crusader Invitational, All-Catholic Schools Tourney and the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional. He also was fourth at the Alton Tee-Off Classic and 10th at the Effingham Sectional before a tie for 30th at the Class 1A state tournament. Carter White, senior, Francis Howell White excelled for a Vikings team that had a lot of success this spring. He finished tied for the top spot at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and second at the Bulldog Battle. White also posted third-place showings at the GAC South tournament and the Bogey Hills Invitational’s Blue Division. He capped the season with a tie for 11th for an all-state finish at the Class 5 state tourney.