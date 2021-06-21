 Skip to main content
All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Kolar adjusts to growth spurt that makes game bigger and mostly better
All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Kolar adjusts to growth spurt that makes game bigger and mostly better

From the 2021 All-Metro boys golf series
Gateway PGA Junior Tour two-day tournament

Maplewood-Richmond Heights junior Kal Kolar is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys golfer of the year. Kolar won a district title for the second time in his career and finished second in the Class 2 state tournament. He also won two tournament titles, including the Greg Bantle Memorial, an event that featured many of the area's best golfers. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Gordon Radford

Kal Kolar has hardly had a chance to break in his new golf clubs.

“I got new clubs like a year-and-a-half ago and they were a little long for me back then,” he said. “Now, they're almost a little too short. You just have to get used to it.”

Kal Kolar, Maplewood-Richmond Heights

Kal Kolar, Maplewood-Richmond Heights golf

During a solid freshman season, Kolar stood 5-foot-5. Just a little more than two years later, he checks in at 6-foot.

The Maplewood-Richmond Heights standout didn't let the sudden growth spurt affect what turned out to be a fantastic junior campaign.

He won a couple regular season tournaments, including the loaded Bantle Memorial Tournament, won another district title and finished second at the Class 2 state tourney.

Kolar is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys golfer of the year.

“This year was really a good year,” Blue Devils coach Shane Dixon said. “We played more tournaments, which was good for him, because we played in a lot of the larger ones against more competitive schools.”

Kolar finished fourth in the state as a freshman and then missed his sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next time he showed up on a course to play high school golf, he was markedly taller.

The new-found height brought with it a surge of about 60 yards in how far Kolar was driving the ball. While that sounds good on the surface, it does bring challenges.

“Two-twenty in the middle of the fairway is better than 280 into the trees somewhere. That just took some adjusting to. Even though you can hit it further, your scores may not always be better because you can hit it more offline also,” Kolar said. “It was still a little tough sometimes because my bad shots now are so much worse than they used to be because I hit it further. When I mess up, the ball just goes a lot further into the bad areas. Just keeping the ball in play was a bit of a struggle sometimes, but I just kept working on it. I'm still not as precise as I used to be, but it's just a process and you have to keep working on it.”

Dixon said the uptick to around 300 yards off the tee does have its benefits.

“Everybody wants to hit it further and harder and he hasn't had to work at it as much as far as really swinging harder because his swing has just got longer as he's got taller,” Dixon said. “So that's been a blessing. That's been a good thing for him because where he's taking the ball now has put him mid and short irons in to the greens, compared to his freshman year, where we were 3-wood/hybrid so many times.”

Kolar started the season in strong fashion with a medalist performance at the Bantle, an event that featured many of the top large-school golfers in the area. Two days later, he tied for the top spot at the Seckman Tournament.

After top-10 showings at the Bulldog Battle (tied for eighth) and the Lake Forest Challenge (tied for fourth), Kolar carded a 7-over-par 79 to win the Class 2 District 1 tournament.

At the Class 2 state tournament at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar, Kolar shot a 4-over 76 in the first round before firing a 2-over 74 in the final round to finish at 6-over 150, a second-place showing that was just three shots off the pace.

“Overall, I thought I was very consistent. I shot in the mid-70s a lot. I didn't really have any low rounds, but I also didn't have any super high rounds either,” Kolar said. “The Bantle win was very nice because that's like the biggest tournament I've ever won, I think. There were just so many good kids that played in that. Second at state was a little disappointing because I was so close to winning, but it was still a good accomplishment.”

After playing exclusively local tournaments last summer, mostly because of the pandemic restrictions, Kolar is branching out into tougher events this summer, including last week's St. Louis Junior Invitational at Norwood Hills Country Club.

“What he's playing this summer, his record may not actually show as good as his high school career. Because he's playing so much better, he's playing the next tier,” Dixon said. “He's playing much more competitive golf. Where he was playing a lot of the local events, now he's playing more AJGA events and more competitive events where it's more of the best kids from the Midwest and United States compared to the best of St. Louis.”

Kolar feels these summer events will help prepare him for his senior season.

“Those are really strong fields to test my game against,” he said. “If you're playing with kids who shoot in the 60s consistently, you can see how they play, what shots they hit, how they putt. It just helps you see how you can improve yourself to shoot those numbers.”

And that, Kolar hopes, will help him with his goal of winning that elusive state title next spring.

“Really, I've done everything else for high school golf,” he said. “I won the Bantle, which was really nice, I've won districts twice, I'm the (All-Metro) player of the year now. So, the last thing is state.”

