All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Kolar adjusts to growth spurt that makes game bigger and mostly better

Kal Kolar has hardly had a chance to break in his new golf clubs.
“I got new clubs like a year-and-a-half ago and they were a little long for me back then,” he said. “Now, they're almost a little too short. You just have to get used to it.”
During a solid freshman season, Kolar stood 5-foot-5. Just a little more than two years later, he checks in at 6-foot.
The Maplewood-Richmond Heights standout didn't let the sudden growth spurt affect what turned out to be a fantastic junior campaign.
He won a couple regular season tournaments, including the loaded Bantle Memorial Tournament, won another district title and finished second at the Class 2 state tourney.
Kolar is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys golfer of the year.
“This year was really a good year,” Blue Devils coach Shane Dixon said. “We played more tournaments, which was good for him, because we played in a lot of the larger ones against more competitive schools.”
Kolar finished fourth in the state as a freshman and then missed his sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next time he showed up on a course to play high school golf, he was markedly taller.
The new-found height brought with it a surge of about 60 yards in how far Kolar was driving the ball. While that sounds good on the surface, it does bring challenges.
“Two-twenty in the middle of the fairway is better than 280 into the trees somewhere. That just took some adjusting to. Even though you can hit it further, your scores may not always be better because you can hit it more offline also,” Kolar said. “It was still a little tough sometimes because my bad shots now are so much worse than they used to be because I hit it further. When I mess up, the ball just goes a lot further into the bad areas. Just keeping the ball in play was a bit of a struggle sometimes, but I just kept working on it. I'm still not as precise as I used to be, but it's just a process and you have to keep working on it.”
Dixon said the uptick to around 300 yards off the tee does have its benefits.
“Everybody wants to hit it further and harder and he hasn't had to work at it as much as far as really swinging harder because his swing has just got longer as he's got taller,” Dixon said. “So that's been a blessing. That's been a good thing for him because where he's taking the ball now has put him mid and short irons in to the greens, compared to his freshman year, where we were 3-wood/hybrid so many times.”
Kolar started the season in strong fashion with a medalist performance at the Bantle, an event that featured many of the top large-school golfers in the area. Two days later, he tied for the top spot at the Seckman Tournament.
After top-10 showings at the Bulldog Battle (tied for eighth) and the Lake Forest Challenge (tied for fourth), Kolar carded a 7-over-par 79 to win the Class 2 District 1 tournament.
At the Class 2 state tournament at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar, Kolar shot a 4-over 76 in the first round before firing a 2-over 74 in the final round to finish at 6-over 150, a second-place showing that was just three shots off the pace.
“Overall, I thought I was very consistent. I shot in the mid-70s a lot. I didn't really have any low rounds, but I also didn't have any super high rounds either,” Kolar said. “The Bantle win was very nice because that's like the biggest tournament I've ever won, I think. There were just so many good kids that played in that. Second at state was a little disappointing because I was so close to winning, but it was still a good accomplishment.”
After playing exclusively local tournaments last summer, mostly because of the pandemic restrictions, Kolar is branching out into tougher events this summer, including last week's St. Louis Junior Invitational at Norwood Hills Country Club.
“What he's playing this summer, his record may not actually show as good as his high school career. Because he's playing so much better, he's playing the next tier,” Dixon said. “He's playing much more competitive golf. Where he was playing a lot of the local events, now he's playing more AJGA events and more competitive events where it's more of the best kids from the Midwest and United States compared to the best of St. Louis.”
Kolar feels these summer events will help prepare him for his senior season.
“Those are really strong fields to test my game against,” he said. “If you're playing with kids who shoot in the 60s consistently, you can see how they play, what shots they hit, how they putt. It just helps you see how you can improve yourself to shoot those numbers.”
And that, Kolar hopes, will help him with his goal of winning that elusive state title next spring.
“Really, I've done everything else for high school golf,” he said. “I won the Bantle, which was really nice, I've won districts twice, I'm the (All-Metro) player of the year now. So, the last thing is state.”
2021 All-Metro boys golf first team
Andrew Hennen, junior, Lutheran South
Produced an outstanding final stretch of the season with a six-stroke victory at the Class 3 District 2 Tournament and a tie for second place in the state tournament at Crown Pointe. Also won Warrenton Invitational’s White Division title and earned a fourth-place finish in Metro League tournament.
Tyler Linenbroker, senior, Marquette
Repeat All-Metro first-team selection’s solid season was highlighted by a 2-under-par 70 to win the Class 5 District 2 championship at Woods Fort. Fired 1-under 69 in the first round of the state tournament at Sedalia Country Club before finishing tied for 16th. Garnered a second-place finish in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tourney and fifth-place showing at the Webster Cup.
Blake Mazzola, senior, Marquette
Signed with Drury. The Suburban Conference Yellow Pool player of the year capped a strong senior season with an all-state, 11th-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament with a 36-hole score of 5-over 145. Also won the conference tournament championship and finished second in the Webster Cup after falling in a one-hole playoff.
Henry Mikula, senior, MICDS
Finished in a tie for second at the early-season Metro League Tournament and then had a strong postseason for the Rams. Won a co-championship at the Class 5 District 1 tournament and posted the area's best finish at the Class 5 state tournament with a tie for seventh place, making it two successive top-10 state performances after his second-place finish in Class 3 as a sophomore.
Blake Skornia, junior, De Smet
Had an outstanding postseason to help lead the Spartans to the Class 4 championship, their first state title since 2003, with a second-place finish in the District 2 Tournament and a fourth-place state showing in Joplin. Finished third at the Bulldog Battle after falling in a four-player playoff and also posted strong showings at the Webster Cup (tie for third) and Bantle Memorial tournament (tie for sixth).
Evan Sutton, senior, Highland
Posted a number of outstanding top-three finishes in the fall. Won the large-school title at the Madison County Invitational with a 3-under 69 at Belk Park and also was the medalist at the Alton Tee-Off Classic. Finished second in the Class 2A Centralia Sectional, Mascoutah Regional and Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and tied for third at the Panther Classic.
2021 All-Metro boys golf second team
Benjamin Berger, sophomore, Francis Howell Central
Had a strong first round at the Class 5 state tournament to cement an all-state finish in a tie for 11th. Finished second among a strong field at the Bantle Memorial Tournament, tied for sixth at the District 2 tournament and came in seventh in the Blue Division at the Bogey Hills Invitational.
Max Boland, junior, Webster Groves
Won the Suburban Conference Red Pool Tournament and also posted third-place finishes in the Class 4 District 1 and Bantle Memorial tournaments. Grabbed an all-state spot with a tie for 14th at the state tourney, where the Statesmen finished third as a team.
Caden Cannon, junior, O’Fallon
Posted a multitude of high finishes last fall. Won medalist honors at Inaugural Crusader Invitational and tied for second at the Dick Gerber Invitational. Had four third-place showings at the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional, Southwestern Conference, Panther Classic and Alton Tee-Off Classic tourneys, tied for fourth at the St. Clair County Invitational and tied for sixth at the 3A Pekin Sectional.
Will Ireland, senior, Webster Groves
Finished in a tie for fifth place to lead the Statesmen to a third-place showing at the Class 4 state tournament. Tied for co-medalist honors at the District 1 tournament and was the runner-up at the Suburban Conference Red Pool tourney. Also finished in a tie for fourth at the Bantle Memorial Tournament.
Avery Irwin, senior, Althoff
Signed with Tennessee Tech. Carded nine top-five finishes last fall, including winning the Mascoutah Invitational and finishing as runner-up at the St. Clair County Invitational, the Panther Classic, the Alton Tee-Off Classic and the Inaugural Crusader Invitational. Also garnered a quartet of fifth-place finishes at the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Sectional, the 1A Okawville Regional, the South Seven Conference tournament and the Dick Gerber Invitational.
Ryan Walsh, junior, Chaminade
Tied for third at the Class 5 District 1 tournament before finishing in a tie for 16th in the state tournament at Sedalia Country Club, helping the Red Devils to their first team state championship since 2004. Also posted a tie for fourth at the Bantle Memorial Tournament.
2021 All-Metro boys golf third team
Ian Berndsen, senior, Mater Dei
Highlight of the fall came in finishing as co-medalist at the Class 1A Okawville Regional, as well as winning the Dick Gerber Invitational. Also posted a fourth-place showing at the Inaugural Crusader Invitational and a tie for sixth at the Mascoutah Invitational.
Ian Hollander, sophomore, St. Charles West
Posted a strong run to end the season with a championship at the GAC North Tournament, a third-place finish at the Class 3 District 2 Tournament and a tie for 10th at the state tourney. Also carded a second-place finish in the White Division at the Bogey Hills Invitational.
Nate Rakers, senior, Breese Central
Had a strong postseason last fall, winning both the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional and Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division championships and capping it with a tie for fourth at the 2A Centralia Sectional. Also posted a runner-up finish at the Mascoutah Invitational and top-10 finishes at the Inaugural Crusader Invitational and the Dick Gerber Invitational.
Trey Rusthoven, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt East
Captured title in the White Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational and tied for the top spot at the Bulldog Battle before falling in a playoff. Also took third in the GAC Central Tournament and tied for fourth in the Class 4 District 2 tournament before tying for 14th at the state tournament in Joplin to achieve all-state status.
Brennan Strubberg, senior, Washington
Won the Class 4 District 2 Tournament before posting a tie for ninth place at the state tournament. Also had a second-place showing at the GAC Central Tournament, a third-place finish in the White Division of the Warrenton Invitational and an eighth-place effort in the Blue Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational.
Cole Wiese, sophomore, Vianney
Finished in a tie for ninth place at the Class 4 state tournament in Joplin and helped lead the Golden Griffins to a runner-up team finish. Also posted a tie for sixth in the District 1 tournament at Crown Pointe and tied for ninth at the Webster Cup.
