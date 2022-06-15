All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Walsh sizzles during successful final season for Chaminade

It was a week to remember for Ryan Walsh.
The Chaminade senior golf standout carded a 2-under-par 70 to win the Laker Invitational by one stroke April 6 at Lake Valley Country Club in Camdenton. He followed it up by firing a 7-under 65 to run away with the Bulldog Battle championship by six strokes April 11 at WingHaven Country Club.
Both performances helped the Red Devils to team titles in those tournaments and were part of an impressive overall body of work this season for Walsh, who is this year's Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys golfer of the year.
“It was a great five or six days. I was very pleased with the rounds I put together,” Walsh said. "I just had a supreme confidence in myself. I wasn't worried about the competitors and I wasn't even really worried about what the team was doing. I just kind of stayed in my zone and tried to hit the best shot possible.”
Those two tournament titles were part of a four-victory campaign for Walsh, who also tied for medalist honors at the Greg Bantle Memorial and the Class 5 District 1 tournament.
“Ryan played a number of tournaments this past summer, so I knew he was ready to have a solid senior year. To be quite honest, I’m not surprised with the success he had this past school year. He spends a lot of time working on his game,” Chaminade coach Jack Wilson said. “The way he played in our tournaments this season was indicative of the skills and leadership that he brought to our team. Yes, he played well in those tournaments, but he always put the team first and was proud of the way that his teammates played as well.”
Walsh's spectacular week began quietly with a so-so first 11 holes at Lake Valley.
“When we got to the lake and I had a practice round with my team, the game felt OK,” he said. “We started with a shotgun start and I remember I hit some iffy shots, but I was just kind of battling. There was nothing really special.”
Around No. 12, the wind started picking up and so did Walsh's game.
“I felt like I played better when the conditions got a little more tough,” he said. “I think I birdied four of my last seven holes. That was great. I was just putting it in the right places and hitting some great shots with the wind, and, luckily, me and the team were able to come away with a win at that tournament.”
At that point, Walsh wasn't sure what turned out to be the round of his life — at the Bulldog Battle — would even happen.
“I remember playing that practice round and we had a forecast of rain all day the next day, so I didn't even think we'd be out there,” he said. “I wasn't even really that focused during the practice round, but WingHaven is a course where I've always had great success. The driver is something I struggled with during the season, but I only missed one or two fairways. The wedges were dialed in and I was rolling some good putts.”
Wilson enjoyed watching his standout perform during those two tournaments.
“He actually could’ve scored even better there,” Wilson said. “To be honest, I was more impressed with the way he played at the Laker Invitational. It was a course that he was not familiar with, and it was windy and cool all day.”
Walsh finished in a three-way tie for first at the Bantle Tournament with Priory sophomore Luke McLaughlin and Vianney senior Jon Huber, all at 4-over 75. Walsh also forged a three-way tie for the district championship with St. Louis U. High senior Louis Cornett and CBC freshman Harper Ackermann at even-par 72.
After successful state outcomes as both a freshman (a tie for third place individually and second as a team in Class 4) and junior (Class 5 team title), the district co-championship had Walsh pumped about what could happen in his final state tournament at Dalhousie Country Club in Cape Girardeau.
“I felt very good because I had shot even par, but I felt like I left five or six strokes out there,” Walsh said. “So that got me very excited for state, and I felt like I just had to keep working on the same things.”
But things didn't go quite as planned for Walsh or the Red Devils.
Walsh struggled in the opening round with a 9-over 81 before rebounding on the second day to post a 2-over-par 74 to finish with a two-day total of 11-over 155. And Chaminade was unsuccessful in repeating as Class 5 state team champs, finishing sixth in the nine-team field.
“It was definitely frustrating. It's easy to set some high expectations when you're playing well and it's your senior year. I tried to not let it get to me, but I think it always does,” Walsh said. “But at the end of the day, I looked back and, if you take away four or five shots, I was right there. So I couldn't get too down on myself.
"The entirety of the season was such an accomplishment that I had to hold my head high. Coming down the stretch, I really just tried to take it all in. Some friends from back in St. Louis came to watch and it was just a lot of fun to kind of wrap it up.”
A tough outing in an otherwise spectacular season put the wrap on Walsh's high school career, but not his competitive career.
He will head to Loyola Chicago this fall to play for a Ramblers' team that includes his older brother, Zach, who is heading into his senior season.
“I know that Ryan is excited to be on a team with his brother again,” Wilson said. “Loyola Chicago successfully wrangled him away from some larger programs that would’ve definitely benefited from his play and his demeanor.”
Ryan Walsh said getting a chance to play with his brother again — as he did for one season at Chaminade — was part of the reason why he wanted to go to Loyola, but not the only reason.
“I'd say Zach being there was definitely a factor. I played with my brother freshman year in high school and it was just so much fun. I'm very close to my brother. We do a lot of these competitive summer tournaments together,” Walsh said. “But I also have a great connection with Coach Erik Hoops. From Day 1, he's just always really wanted me at that school. It felt like a school that wanted me. I didn't have to chase after them, they were coming to get me, which felt good.”
As he plays some summer events to help gear himself up for college golf, Walsh will look back fondly on a noteworthy high school career that included a team state championship and a memorable final season for the Red Devils.
“Although I'm not done playing competitive golf, I will definitely miss high school golf,” he said. “It was a very stress-free year. I just felt like I went out there and I trusted my game and I trusted my team, so for the most part, our season went just great.”
2022 All-Metro boys golf first team
Max Boland, senior, Webster Groves
Helped lead the Statesmen to the Class 4 team championship, the program’s first since 1954. Boland finished in a tie for ninth place at the season-opening Bantle Memorial Tournament before embarking on a strong postseason run that included second-place finishes at both the Suburban Conference Red Pool and Class 4 District 2 tournaments and a sixth-place effort at state. A second-team All-Metro selection last season.
Joey Friedel, senior, Fort Zumwalt South
For the second consecutive spring, Friedel pulled double duty for the Bulldogs' boys golf and baseball teams and again excelled at both. He earned medalist honors at the GAC Central Tournament and also had top-10 regular-season finishes at the Bulldog Battle and Bogey Hills Invitational, as well as tying for eighth at the Class 4 District 2 tournament and posting a third-place finish at the Class 4 state tourney. A Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete selection, Friedel will play golf at Missouri S&T.
John Guerra, junior, Chaminade
Guerra fired a two-day total of even-par 144 to earn a third-place finish at the Class 5 state tournament, the highest finish for any area golfer in the state's largest classification. He also garnered a pair of top-10 regular-season outings with a tie for fourth at the Bantle Memorial Tournament and a tie for sixth at the Bulldog Battle.
Andrew Hennen, senior, Lutheran South
The only repeat member of the All-Metro first team, Hennen had another strong campaign as a senior. His standout regular season included his second successive White Division title at the Warrenton Invitational. He carried that success over into the postseason with a first-place performance at the Class 4 District 1 tournament and a runner-up showing in the Class 4 state tourney for the second season in a row.
Trey Rusthoven, junior, Fort Zumwalt East
An All-Metro third-team pick last season, Rusthoven had a strong year on the amateur circuit and carried that over into a solid high school season. He finished third at the GAC Central Tournament, fourth in the White Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational, tied for fourth at the Lake Forest Challenge and tied for sixth at the Bulldog Battle. Rusthoven also had a strong postseason with a medalist performance in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament and a tie for fourth at the Class 4 state tournament.
Trip Sanfelippo, senior, Lafayette
Posted a quartet of top-four finishes this spring. Sanfelippo lost in a playoff and finished second at the Seckman Invitational, tied for second at the Webster Cup, came in third at the Lake Forest Challenge and finished in a tie for fourth at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament. Sanfelippo capped off his season with an all-state finish at the Class 5 state tourney by tying for 14th.
2022 All-Metro boys golf second team
Benjamin Berger, junior, Francis Howell Central
An All-Metro second-team selection for a second successive season, Berger had an another strong campaign that featured a first-place finish at the GAC South Tournament and a runner-up finish in the Blue Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational after losing a four-hole playoff. He also finished fourth in the White Division at the Warrenton Invitational, tied for fourth at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and tied for ninth at the Class 5 state tournament for his second consecutive all-state finish.
Caden Cannon, senior, O'Fallon
The repeat All-Metro second-team pick won the Southwestern Conference Tournament, including a personal-best 66 in the opening round, and he also fashioned a tie for fifth place at the Alton Tee-Off Classic. Cannon tied for 14th at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional to qualify for the state tournament, where he finished in a tie for 28th. Cannon has signed to play at Florida A&M.
Kal Kolar, senior, Maplewood-Richmond Heights
The All-Metro boys golfer of the year as a junior, Kolar wrapped up a stellar high school career with a strong senior campaign. He won the Class 2 District 1 Tournament by 11 strokes and then finished fifth at the Class 2 state tournament, his third top-five state finish in as many tries. Kolar also won a playoff to capture medalist honors at the Seckman Invitational and tied for fourth at the Lake Forest Challenge.
Mason Lewis, freshman, Edwardsville
Lewis burst on to the high school golf scene last fall with a strong freshman campaign. He fired a 1-under-par 71 to win the Class 3A Collinsville Regional and also captured medalist honors at the Crusader Invitational. Lewis also had a pair of top-four outings with a tie for third place at the Alton Tee-Off Classic and a fourth-place finish in the Southwestern Conference Tournament.
Trigg Lindahl, sophomore, Hermann
Lindahl carded a two-day total of 6-over-par 148 at the Class 2 state tournament to become the first boys golf individual state champion in school history. That round included a 1-under 70 in the opening round. He also fired a 1-under 70 to win the Four Rivers Conference Tournament by seven strokes and then won the St. James Tournament two days later. Lindahl also won all five nine-hole matches he competed in this season.
Blake Skornia, senior, De Smet
Skornia followed up a strong junior season with a solid senior campaign. He won the prestigious Webster Cup tournament title and also tied for medalist honors at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament, both times shooting a 1-under-par 71. Tied for 24th in the Class 5 state tournament. Skornia has signed to play golf at SIU Carbondale.
2022 All-Metro boys golf third team
Harper Ackermann, freshman, CBC
Ackermann became an immediate force on the high school golf scene with a strong first season that included a co-district championship, a second-place finish at the Bulldog Battle, a tie for second at the Webster Cup and a tie for sixth at the Bantle Memorial Tournament. Tied for 17th in Class 5 state tournament, helping Cadets tie for third as a team.
Max Bruening, junior, Althoff
Bruening posted a strong junior campaign for the Crusaders, highlighted by a postseason run that included a second-place finish at the Class 2A Salem Regional and a fifth-place showing at the Class 2A Effingham Sectional, which led to a 26th-place effort in the 3A state tournament. Bruening also finished in a tie for third at the Alton Tee-Off Classic.
Carter Goebel, senior, Mater Dei
Capped standout high school career, which included a Class 1A team title in Oct. 2019, with a strong senior season. He won the Class 2A Salem Regional and tied for sixth at the Class 2A Effingham Sectional, helping Knights win team title in both tournaments before capping it off with a tie for 11th individually at the Class 2A state tournament. Goebel has signed to play golf at Southern Indiana.
Augie Johnson, junior, Francis Howell
Johnson had a standout season in which he was the first Vikings boys golfer in at least 15 years to shoot in the 70s or better in every 18-hole tournament. He tied for third at both the Bulldog Battle and Bogey Hills Invitational’s Blue Division and was fourth at the GAC South Tournament. Johnson then tied for seventh at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and achieved all-state status with a tie for 14th at the Class 5 state tourney.
Dominic Mazzola, sophomore, Marquette
Mazzola, whose brother Blake was an All-Metro first-team selection last year, had a strong postseason run that included a tie for seventh at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and a tie for ninth at the Class 5 state tournament. He also finished in a tie for ninth at the Lake Forest Challenge and a tie for 11th at the Webster Cup.
Matthew Politte, senior, Priory
Politte had a strong postseason for the Ravens, who had the area's highest team showing in Class 5 with a second-place finish. He tied for fourth at the Class 5 District 2 tournament, in which Priory won the team title, and he followed that up with a tie for fifth at the Class 5 state tournament.
