All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Walsh sizzles during successful final season for Chaminade

It was a week to remember for Ryan Walsh.

The Chaminade senior golf standout carded a 2-under-par 70 to win the Laker Invitational by one stroke April 6 at Lake Valley Country Club in Camdenton. He followed it up by firing a 7-under 65 to run away with the Bulldog Battle championship by six strokes April 11 at WingHaven Country Club.

Both performances helped the Red Devils to team titles in those tournaments and were part of an impressive overall body of work this season for Walsh, who is this year's Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys golfer of the year.

“It was a great five or six days. I was very pleased with the rounds I put together,” Walsh said. "I just had a supreme confidence in myself. I wasn't worried about the competitors and I wasn't even really worried about what the team was doing. I just kind of stayed in my zone and tried to hit the best shot possible.”

Those two tournament titles were part of a four-victory campaign for Walsh, who also tied for medalist honors at the Greg Bantle Memorial and the Class 5 District 1 tournament.

“Ryan played a number of tournaments this past summer, so I knew he was ready to have a solid senior year. To be quite honest, I’m not surprised with the success he had this past school year. He spends a lot of time working on his game,” Chaminade coach Jack Wilson said. “The way he played in our tournaments this season was indicative of the skills and leadership that he brought to our team. Yes, he played well in those tournaments, but he always put the team first and was proud of the way that his teammates played as well.”

Walsh's spectacular week began quietly with a so-so first 11 holes at Lake Valley.

“When we got to the lake and I had a practice round with my team, the game felt OK,” he said. “We started with a shotgun start and I remember I hit some iffy shots, but I was just kind of battling. There was nothing really special.”

Around No. 12, the wind started picking up and so did Walsh's game.

“I felt like I played better when the conditions got a little more tough,” he said. “I think I birdied four of my last seven holes. That was great. I was just putting it in the right places and hitting some great shots with the wind, and, luckily, me and the team were able to come away with a win at that tournament.”

At that point, Walsh wasn't sure what turned out to be the round of his life — at the Bulldog Battle — would even happen.

“I remember playing that practice round and we had a forecast of rain all day the next day, so I didn't even think we'd be out there,” he said. “I wasn't even really that focused during the practice round, but WingHaven is a course where I've always had great success. The driver is something I struggled with during the season, but I only missed one or two fairways. The wedges were dialed in and I was rolling some good putts.”

Wilson enjoyed watching his standout perform during those two tournaments.

“He actually could’ve scored even better there,” Wilson said. “To be honest, I was more impressed with the way he played at the Laker Invitational. It was a course that he was not familiar with, and it was windy and cool all day.”

Walsh finished in a three-way tie for first at the Bantle Tournament with Priory sophomore Luke McLaughlin and Vianney senior Jon Huber, all at 4-over 75. Walsh also forged a three-way tie for the district championship with St. Louis U. High senior Louis Cornett and CBC freshman Harper Ackermann at even-par 72.

After successful state outcomes as both a freshman (a tie for third place individually and second as a team in Class 4) and junior (Class 5 team title), the district co-championship had Walsh pumped about what could happen in his final state tournament at Dalhousie Country Club in Cape Girardeau.

“I felt very good because I had shot even par, but I felt like I left five or six strokes out there,” Walsh said. “So that got me very excited for state, and I felt like I just had to keep working on the same things.”

But things didn't go quite as planned for Walsh or the Red Devils.

Walsh struggled in the opening round with a 9-over 81 before rebounding on the second day to post a 2-over-par 74 to finish with a two-day total of 11-over 155. And Chaminade was unsuccessful in repeating as Class 5 state team champs, finishing sixth in the nine-team field.

“It was definitely frustrating. It's easy to set some high expectations when you're playing well and it's your senior year. I tried to not let it get to me, but I think it always does,” Walsh said. “But at the end of the day, I looked back and, if you take away four or five shots, I was right there. So I couldn't get too down on myself.

"The entirety of the season was such an accomplishment that I had to hold my head high. Coming down the stretch, I really just tried to take it all in. Some friends from back in St. Louis came to watch and it was just a lot of fun to kind of wrap it up.”

A tough outing in an otherwise spectacular season put the wrap on Walsh's high school career, but not his competitive career.

He will head to Loyola Chicago this fall to play for a Ramblers' team that includes his older brother, Zach, who is heading into his senior season.

“I know that Ryan is excited to be on a team with his brother again,” Wilson said. “Loyola Chicago successfully wrangled him away from some larger programs that would’ve definitely benefited from his play and his demeanor.”

Ryan Walsh said getting a chance to play with his brother again — as he did for one season at Chaminade — was part of the reason why he wanted to go to Loyola, but not the only reason.

“I'd say Zach being there was definitely a factor. I played with my brother freshman year in high school and it was just so much fun. I'm very close to my brother. We do a lot of these competitive summer tournaments together,” Walsh said. “But I also have a great connection with Coach Erik Hoops. From Day 1, he's just always really wanted me at that school. It felt like a school that wanted me. I didn't have to chase after them, they were coming to get me, which felt good.”

As he plays some summer events to help gear himself up for college golf, Walsh will look back fondly on a noteworthy high school career that included a team state championship and a memorable final season for the Red Devils.

“Although I'm not done playing competitive golf, I will definitely miss high school golf,” he said. “It was a very stress-free year. I just felt like I went out there and I trusted my game and I trusted my team, so for the most part, our season went just great.”