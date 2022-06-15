 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew Hennen, senior, Lutheran South

The only repeat member of the All-Metro first team, Hennen had another strong campaign as a senior. His standout regular season included his second successive White Division title at the Warrenton Invitational. He carried that success over into the postseason with a first-place performance at the Class 4 District 1 tournament and a runner-up showing in the Class 4 state tourney for the second season in a row.

