Augie Johnson, junior, Francis Howell

Johnson had a standout season in which he was the first Vikings boys golfer in at least 15 years to shoot in the 70s or better in every 18-hole tournament. He tied for third at both the Bulldog Battle and Bogey Hills Invitational’s Blue Division and was fourth at the GAC South Tournament. Johnson then tied for seventh at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and achieved all-state status with a tie for 14th at the Class 5 state tourney.