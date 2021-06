Signed with Tennessee Tech. Carded nine top-five finishes last fall, including winning the Mascoutah Invitational and finishing as runner-up at the St. Clair County Invitational, the Panther Classic, the Alton Tee-Off Classic and the Inaugural Crusader Invitational. Also garnered a quartet of fifth-place finishes at the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Sectional, the 1A Okawville Regional, the South Seven Conference tournament and the Dick Gerber Invitational.