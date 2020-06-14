Ben Tyrrell, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2018
The 2018 golfer of the year and a two-time first-team selection, Tyrrell recorded a hole-in-one at the 2017 state tournament on the way to a third-place finish. It was the 13th ace in state tournament history. A four-year standout, Tyrrell helped the Tigers to a sixth-place team finish at state as a junior with a seventh-place individual effort. Played one season at Illinois State and has transferred to play for SIU Edwardsville.
