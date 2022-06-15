 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benjamin Berger, junior, Francis Howell Central

An All-Metro second-team selection for a second successive season, Berger had an another strong campaign that featured a first-place finish at the GAC South Tournament and a runner-up finish in the Blue Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational after losing a four-hole playoff. He also finished fourth in the White Division at the Warrenton Invitational, tied for fourth at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and tied for ninth at the Class 5 state tournament for his second consecutive all-state finish.

