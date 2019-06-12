Repeated as Gateway Athletic Conference South Division player of the year and was solid throughout postseason, leading to a 12th-place finish in Class 4 state tournament with two-round score of 151. Hoisington’s state tournament included even-par 72 in opening round that put him in title contention. Best round of season was 1-under 71 for runner-up finish in Bulldog Battle. Also finished second in district tournament and tied for third in sectional tournament.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
St. Louis Scott Gallagher takes home six State Cup titles
-
All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Ennis overcomes elbow injury to lead SLUH to another Class 4 state title
-
Suburban Yellow all-conference
-
Area boys volleyball rankings, final