Chapman was dangerously close to missing the state cut in heartbreaking fashion for the second successive season but barely made the cut at the Class 5 District 1 tournament and parlayed that momentum into a spectacular two-day total of 2-under-par 142 to finish tied for the top spot at the Class 5 state tourney, all the while helping the Red Devils to their second state team title in three seasons. His best regular-season showing came in a fifth-place tie at the Bantle Memorial Tournament.