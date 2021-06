Posted a multitude of high finishes last fall. Won medalist honors at Inaugural Crusader Invitational and tied for second at the Dick Gerber Invitational. Had four third-place showings at the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional, Southwestern Conference, Panther Classic and Alton Tee-Off Classic tourneys, tied for fourth at the St. Clair County Invitational and tied for sixth at the 3A Pekin Sectional.