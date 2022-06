The repeat All-Metro second-team pick won the Southwestern Conference Tournament, including a personal-best 66 in the opening round, and he also fashioned a tie for fifth place at the Alton Tee-Off Classic. Cannon tied for 14th at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional to qualify for the state tournament, where he finished in a tie for 28th. Cannon has signed to play at Florida A&M.