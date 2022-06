Capped standout high school career, which included a Class 1A team title in Oct. 2019, with a strong senior season. He won the Class 2A Salem Regional and tied for sixth at the Class 2A Effingham Sectional, helping Knights win team title in both tournaments before capping it off with a tie for 11th individually at the Class 2A state tournament. Goebel has signed to play golf at Southern Indiana.