Finished an area-best third place in the Class 2 state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield with a 5-over-par 149 over 36 holes. That included a pair of season-best scores in successive rounds — capped with a 2-over 74 in the final round. Newlin's performance helped Whitfield finish as the Class 2 team state runner-up. He also was second in the district tournament and 10th at sectionals.
