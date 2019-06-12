Helped lead Bombers to a solid postseason that was capped with fourth-place team finish in Class 3 state tournament. Individually, Wang won the Class 3 District 2 medalist title with a career-best score of 1-over-par 73. Wang also finished fifth in the sectional tournament and 12th at state. Bound for Harvard University.
