An All-Metro third-team selection a year ago, Ackermann followed it up with a strong sophomore campaign this season. He tied for fourth place at the Lake Forest Challenge and fashioned matching fifth-place ties at the Class 5 District 1 Tournament and the Bulldog Battle. Ackermann capped his spring with an 11th-place tie at the Class 5 state tourney, making the all-state cut by one stroke after missing it by just one last season.