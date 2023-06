Burst on to the high school golf scene with a spectacular rookie campaign. He tied for eighth at SLUH's Bantle Memorial Tournament before posting a sizzling 5-under-par 67 to win the Bulldog Battle. Zipfel continued his strong run into the postseason with a tie for second place at the Class 5 District 2 tourney and a first-round 3-under 69 that culminated in a sixth-place finish at the Class 5 state tourney.