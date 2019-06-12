Helped lead Rams to a strong postseason that culminated with an area-best runner-up Class 3 team finish after second-place finishes in both the district and sectional tournaments. Mikula finished second individually in Class 3 state tournament with a 6-over-par 148 after career-best even-par 71 that had him tied for the lead in the first round. He also finished fourth in district tournament and fifth at sectionals individually.
