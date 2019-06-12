Subscribe for 99¢
Breakout debut season highlighted by Class 4 District 2 medalist title with even-par 72 at Quail Creek. Shot rounds of 75 or better six times, including season-best 1-under 71 to finish second in Bulldog Battle at WingHaven. Tied for seventh in Class 4 state tournament, four shots off victory with a 36-hole total of 150. Also 10th in sectional tournament and third at Webster Cup after losing four-way playoff for title.