Hollander notched his third successive all-state showing this spring, posting a lower score each time, topped by a 5-over 149 at this year's Class 3 state tournament, capped off by an even-par 72 in the final round. He also captured medalist honors at both the GAC North Tournament and the Bogey Hills Invitational White Division, carded a runner-up finish in the Red Division of the Warrenton Invitational and tied for third at the Class 3 District 2 tourney. Hollander has signed to play at Eastern Illinois.