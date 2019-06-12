Runner-up showing was area's best finish in Class 4 state tournament at Silo Ridge in Bolivar. His 36-hole total of 148 was two shots off the state title and included an even-par 72 in the second round that was his season best and tied for the best round on the second day. This season was first time in three state tournament trips Cronin earned all-state honors. That followed up seventh-place finishes in both the district and sectional tournaments, helping the Mustangs to team titles in both.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
St. Louis Scott Gallagher takes home six State Cup titles
-
All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Ennis overcomes elbow injury to lead SLUH to another Class 4 state title
-
Suburban Yellow all-conference
-
Area boys volleyball rankings, final