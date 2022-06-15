Joey Friedel, senior, Fort Zumwalt South

For the second consecutive spring, Friedel pulled double duty for the Bulldogs' boys golf and baseball teams and again excelled at both. He earned medalist honors at the GAC Central Tournament and also had top-10 regular-season finishes at the Bulldog Battle and Bogey Hills Invitational, as well as tying for eighth at the Class 4 District 2 tournament and posting a third-place finish at the Class 4 state tourney. A Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete selection, Friedel will play golf at Missouri S&T.