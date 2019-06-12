Subscribe for 99¢

In his first and only Class 4 state tournament appearance, missed all-state honors by just one shot with an 18th-place finish. Turner was tied for third after first round of state with an even-par 72, which was SLUH's best score in relation to par this season. Turner also shot 1-over 72 to win the Laker Invitational medalist title against a loaded field of players at Old Kinderhook. He also finished third in the district tournament and was fifth at the Class 4 Sectional 1 in Jackson.