Josh Heidenry, Chaminade

Josh Heidenry, Chaminade golf

Finished tied for third in the Class 4 state tournament with a 36-hole total of 149, three shots out of first place. Helped Red Devils rally for second place in the Class 4 team standings for second successive season. Shot a season-best score of 1-under-par 71 to finish second in Class 4 Sectional 1 at Jackson and tied for fourth in competitive Bulldog Battle field at WingHaven.