Finished tied for third in the Class 4 state tournament with a 36-hole total of 149, three shots out of first place. Helped Red Devils rally for second place in the Class 4 team standings for second successive season. Shot a season-best score of 1-under-par 71 to finish second in Class 4 Sectional 1 at Jackson and tied for fourth in competitive Bulldog Battle field at WingHaven.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
St. Louis Scott Gallagher takes home six State Cup titles
-
All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Ennis overcomes elbow injury to lead SLUH to another Class 4 state title
-
Suburban Yellow all-conference
-
Area boys volleyball rankings, final