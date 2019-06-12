The one-man gang for the Blue Devils capped his impressive opening season by finishing fourth in Class 2 state tournament. That followed a victory in the district tournament and a runner-up showing in the sectional event. Kolar and his family petitioned the Maplewood-Richmond Heights school board during the school year to implement the golf program.
