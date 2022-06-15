 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kal Kolar, senior, Maplewood-Richmond Heights

The All-Metro boys golfer of the year as a junior, Kolar wrapped up a stellar high school career with a strong senior campaign. He won the Class 2 District 1 Tournament by 11 strokes and then finished fifth at the Class 2 state tournament, his third top-five state finish in as many tries. Kolar also won a playoff to capture medalist honors at the Seckman Invitational and tied for fourth at the Lake Forest Challenge.

