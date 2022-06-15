Max Boland, senior, Webster Groves

Helped lead the Statesmen to the Class 4 team championship, the program’s first since 1954. Boland finished in a tie for ninth place at the season-opening Bantle Memorial Tournament before embarking on a strong postseason run that included second-place finishes at both the Suburban Conference Red Pool and Class 4 District 2 tournaments and a sixth-place effort at state. A second-team All-Metro selection last season.