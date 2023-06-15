A third-team All-Metro selection last season, Bruening had a strong final high school season in the fall. He claimed medalist honors at the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional and tied for ninth at the Waterloo Sectional before carding the best state finish by any Metro East golfer this season with a tie for 13th place. Bruening also posted wins in the Mascoutah Invitational, the O'Fallon Panther Classic, the All-Catholic Schools Tournament, the St. Clair County Tournament and the Alton Tee-Off Classic. Bruening has signed to play at SIU Edwardsville.