Bruening had a strong regular season for the Crusaders with runner-up finishes at the South Seven Conference Tournament, the Alton Tee-Off Classic and the Mascoutah Invitational. He also finished tied for third at the St. Clair County Tournament and the Crusader Invitational and came in third all alone at the O'Fallon Panther Classic and fourth at the All-Catholic Schools Tournament. He capped it with a runner-up finish at the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional, an eighth-place showing at the Waterloo Sectional and a tie for 30th at the Class 2A state tourney.