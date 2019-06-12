Won or tied for three medalist titles, including outright crowns at the Metro League tournament and the Class 3 District 3 tournament. Weaver also shared the Greg Bantle Memorial title with Lafayette's Max Kreikemeier. Posted a 25th-place finish in Class 3 state tournament, four shots out of an all-state finish.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
St. Louis Scott Gallagher takes home six State Cup titles
-
All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Ennis overcomes elbow injury to lead SLUH to another Class 4 state title
-
Suburban Yellow all-conference
-
Area boys volleyball rankings, final