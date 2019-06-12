Subscribe for 99¢

Third and youngest brother of Red Devils golf family was part of four-way tie for third place in Class 4 state tournament with a 5-over-par 149 at Silo Ridge in Bolivar. That included a 1-over 73 in the second round, which helped rally Red Devils into a second-place team finish. Walsh also finished third in sectional tournament and was sixth at the district tournament, where Red Devils won team crown. Ryan twice shot season-best 1-over-par rounds, including a 72 at sectional event in Jackson.