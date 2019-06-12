Subscribe for 99¢

Most consistent Spartans player all season, finished 14th in Class 4 state tournament with 36-hole score of 152. Finished second in Class 4 District 2 tournament with season-best score of 1-over-par 73 at Quail Creek. Also finished fourth in Webster Cup after tying for best score and losing four-player playoff. Fourth in Columbia Classic, 10th in Class 4 Sectional 1 event at Jackson.