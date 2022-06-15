Trey Rusthoven, junior, Fort Zumwalt East

An All-Metro third-team pick last season, Rusthoven had a strong year on the amateur circuit and carried that over into a solid high school season. He finished third at the GAC Central Tournament, fourth in the White Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational, tied for fourth at the Lake Forest Challenge and tied for sixth at the Bulldog Battle. Rusthoven also had a strong postseason with a medalist performance in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament and a tie for fourth at the Class 4 state tournament.