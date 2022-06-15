 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trigg Lindahl, sophomore, Hermann

  • 0

Lindahl carded a two-day total of 6-over-par 148 at the Class 2 state tournament to become the first boys golf individual state champion in school history. That round included a 1-under 70 in the opening round. He also fired a 1-under 70 to win the Four Rivers Conference Tournament by seven strokes and then won the St. James Tournament two days later. Lindahl also won all five nine-hole matches he competed in this season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News