Trigg Lindahl, sophomore, Hermann

Lindahl carded a two-day total of 6-over-par 148 at the Class 2 state tournament to become the first boys golf individual state champion in school history. That round included a 1-under 70 in the opening round. He also fired a 1-under 70 to win the Four Rivers Conference Tournament by seven strokes and then won the St. James Tournament two days later. Lindahl also won all five nine-hole matches he competed in this season.