Posted a quartet of top-four finishes this spring. Sanfelippo lost in a playoff and finished second at the Seckman Invitational, tied for second at the Webster Cup, came in third at the Lake Forest Challenge and finished in a tie for fourth at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament. Sanfelippo capped off his season with an all-state finish at the Class 5 state tourney by tying for 14th.