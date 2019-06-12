Subscribe for 99¢
Won Class 4 District 3 medalist title with a 2-under 70 at Forest Hills Country Club and helped lead Mustangs to team titles in six tournaments, including district and sectional events. Tied for third in sectional tournament and tied for 15th to nab all-state honors in Class 4. Co-Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year with Lafayette’s Max Kreikemeier. Season-best score of 3-under 69 to win Rockwood Quad, performance that was area’s second-lowest in relation to par.