Earned fourth consecutive Class 3 all-state honors by finishing career-best third place in this season’s state tournament at Columbia Country Club with 8-over-par 150, four shots off the tournament title. Also helped Lancers to third-place team trophy at state. Shirley’s season-best score was 1-under 69 to win Warrenton Invitational, and he also won Mehlville Invitational at Crown Pointe in Farmington with a 1-under 71. Metro League runner-up, shot 76 or better in seven 18-hole rounds.
