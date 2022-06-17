A: Bennett Breheny, senior, Vianney

Ranked fifth in the area in assists (33) and sixth in points (81), earning second-team all-state accolades. Breheny was Vianney’s second-leading goal scorer (48) and ground ball collector (76) and recorded 10 goals and seven ground balls in a dominant performance against Wentzville.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today