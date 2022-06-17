A: Bryce Sullivan, senior, Chaminade

Led the area in scoring with 95 points, earning All-American and first-team all-state honors while being named Metro Catholic Conference offensive player of the year. Sullivan scored 58 goals and added 37 assists, ranking fourth in the area in goals per game (3.4) and second in points per game (5.6). He tallied at least eight points in six contests, highlighted by an 11-point performance against CBC.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today