 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A: Bryce Sullivan, senior, Chaminade

  • 0
Bryce Sullivan, Chaminade

Bryce Sullivan, Chaminade lacrosse

Led the area in scoring with 95 points, earning All-American and first-team all-state honors while being named Metro Catholic Conference offensive player of the year. Sullivan scored 58 goals and added 37 assists, ranking fourth in the area in goals per game (3.4) and second in points per game (5.6). He tallied at least eight points in six contests, highlighted by an 11-point performance against CBC.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News