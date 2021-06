With an explosive shot that mirrors his surname, Bomstad led the Spartans in goals (45) and assists (14) while collecting 42 ground balls. He notched a hat trick eight times, including five-goal performances against CBC, Chaminade and Webster Groves. A first-team all-state performer, Bomstad connected the right wires to propel De Smet to a 12-5 overall record and a state runner-up finish for the second consecutive season.