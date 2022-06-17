A: Gavin Bomstad, senior, De Smet

Ranked fourth in the area in assists (36) and eighth in points (80), earning first-team all-state recognition. Bomstad led the Spartans in ground balls (59) and scored 44 goals, including four in a state semifinal victory against Chaminade that he tied with 12 seconds remaining. An Academic All-American, Bomstad will play lacrosse at University of Tampa, the reigning Division II national champion.
Ben Vessa
