A: Jake Mitchell, senior, CBC

Tied for area lead in goals (70) and goals per game (3.9), earning first-team all-state status. Mitchell ranked second in the area with 93 points, highlighted by a 10-point outburst against O’Fallon. He collected 62 ground balls and helped the high-powered Cadets score double-digit goals in 12 of 19 contests. Named an Academic All-American, Mitchell will play lacrosse at Wagner University.