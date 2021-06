With the brute strength in his 6-foot-4 frame and his left-handed laser for a shot, Honig was a matchup nightmare for opponents. He ranked third in the area in goals (65), including the overtime game-winner in a 10-9 quarterfinal victory against SLUH, and tied for fourth in points (85), earning first-team all-state recognition. Following the lead of its senior captain, CBC went 13-3 and claimed the Metro Catholic Conference championship.