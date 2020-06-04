A: Jon Vogel, Parkway West

Graduation year: 2013
Vogel was a team captain and career scoring leader for the Longhorns before continuing his career at the College of Holy Cross. At Parkway West, Vogel set a school single-season record with 55 goals in 2012 while leading the Longhorns to the MSLA state semifinals. He finished his high school career with 119 points. At Holy Cross, Vogel started all 15 games his senior year and led the Crusaders in points (42) and goals (39) while leading the Patriot League with 2.6 points per game.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.