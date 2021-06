The lanky lefty quarterbacked the offense for the MSLA champion Rams, scoring 42 goals and leading MICDS with 45 assists while collecting 49 ground balls. A first team all-state selection, Gelvin recorded 10 games with at least five points, including matchups with state semifinalists De Smet, CBC and Chaminade, and finished as the third-leading point producer in the area. Gelvin has committed to play at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.